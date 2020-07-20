Global  
 

German synagogue shooting suspect goes on trial
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
German synagogue shooting suspect goes on trial

German synagogue shooting suspect goes on trial

A man accused of killing two people when he opened fire on a synagogue in Germany on the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday went on trial on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he aimed to kill as many worshippers as possible.

Lucy Fielder reports.

