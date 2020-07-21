

Tweets about this patti gib RT @MizBanks: 😂😂😂😂 thinking of old challenges, I'm reminded of the #planking challenge. Remember that one? I thought it was funny, but you… 13 hours ago 💖M💖 Massive shout-out to @playruntweet for getting me through the wall-sit challenges. It’s been an absolute blast and… https://t.co/4VJyRirMXP 21 hours ago Z the Warrior Princess 🧑🏾‍💻 😂😂😂😂 thinking of old challenges, I'm reminded of the #planking challenge. Remember that one? I thought it was funny… https://t.co/XjpgLFZIhh 1 day ago Wonder Book RT @fitsocial_: Do the Elbow Plank right. It helps strengthen your spine, burn belly fat, boost up your running efficiency and tone abdomin… 2 days ago Fitsocial Do the Elbow Plank right. It helps strengthen your spine, burn belly fat, boost up your running efficiency and tone… https://t.co/GbprmaKIhE 2 days ago Death ☠️ How trendy are you? Have you tried? • planking • dabbing • bottle flipping • ice bucket challenge • social isolati… https://t.co/uv2zG3nYN8 2 days ago Pannacotta Fugo ❼ @lek78715 //I mean I work out every day for at least 30 minutes and I do a***ton of planking so it's doable I th… https://t.co/Dwb4UCO9Tm 2 days ago Gowon Park SO! ive been meaning to excercise for a WHILE. and last summer i found out about jungkook’s excercise routine and i… https://t.co/v7sO1dhl8H 2 days ago