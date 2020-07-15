Global  
 

'No lockdown in Karnataka from July 22': CM Yediyurappa
'No lockdown in Karnataka from July 22': CM Yediyurappa

'No lockdown in Karnataka from July 22': CM Yediyurappa

While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on July 21, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa announced that lockdown will not be extended in the state "as economy is also important".

He said, "There will be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important.

We have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy." "Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones," Karnataka CM added.

"People who came from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology," BS Yediyurappa further stated.

There are over 42222 active cases in Karnataka.

