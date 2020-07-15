'No lockdown in Karnataka from July 22': CM Yediyurappa

|
Karnataka State in southern India
NDRF deploys 122 teams in country for flood, rain rescue worksA spokesperson said these teams are positioned in 20 states with a maximum of 19 in Bihar, followed by 12 in Assam, the two states facing flood situation. Nine..
IndiaTimes
'People need to get back to work': No lockdown in Karnataka from tomorrow, says BSY as restrictions in Bengaluru end WedYediyurappa's statement came as about a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru ends on Wednesday. CM said we have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy.
DNA
'People need to get back to work': No lockdown in Karnataka from tomorrow, says BSYYediyurappa's statement came as about a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru ends on Wednesday. CM said we have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy.
DNA
'Restrictions only in containment zones': No extension to complete lockdown in Bengaluru, says YediyurappaThe complete lockdown to control the spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru urban and rural areas came into effect at 8 pm on July 14 and will be in effect till 5..
DNA
Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India
Lockdown yet to lead to virus case fallAustralia's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown in Melbourne is yet to lead to the hoped-for fall in coronavirus cases.
SBS
Lockdown extended in parts of Lucknow till July 24 over rising COVID cases
US accuses Chinese hackers of seeking to steal Covid vaccine researchTwo Chinese nationals have been indicted for seeking to steal Covid-19 vaccine research and intellectual property from hundreds of companies in the United States..
WorldNews
US charges Chinese Covid-19 research 'cyber-spies'The justice department has charged two men targeting companies researching coronavirus treatments.
BBC News
Complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29There will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 to fight the spread of COVID-19, a government official said on Tuesday. During the..
IndiaTimes
COVID -19: '22.86% people affected in Delhi according to sero-prevalence study'
COVID-19: 'Asymptomatic person wearing valved mask may infect others', says Health Ministry
MP farmer calls CM helpline for repairing hand pump; gets declared 'mad' in govt response
Leader who enjoys support of MLAs is made CM: Veerappa Moily on Rajasthan politics
COVID-19 update: Maharashtra records 8,369 new cases
Uddhav will definitely go for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Sanjay RautMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will definitely go for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, party MP Sanjay Raut said..
IndiaTimes
'Question my work, instead of resorting to personal attacks': Veerappan's daughter, now in BJP, responds to criticismVidya Rani Veerappan, now an office-beared of BJPYM in Tamil Nadu, says she'll remain unaffected by the bouquets and brickbats while letting her work and social..
DNA
DMK protests against inflated electricity bills in Chennai
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
