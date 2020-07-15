Global  
 

COVID-19: 'Asymptomatic person wearing valved mask may infect others', says Health Ministry
COVID-19: 'Asymptomatic person wearing valved mask may infect others', says Health Ministry

COVID-19: 'Asymptomatic person wearing valved mask may infect others', says Health Ministry

Health Ministry OSD, Rajesh Bhushan on July 21 stated that the evidence suggests that with a valved mask the person wearing is safe but if they are asymptomatic then propensity of that person infecting others is there.

"This is an evolving situation," he added.

