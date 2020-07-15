COVID-19: 'Asymptomatic person wearing valved mask may infect others', says Health Ministry

Health Ministry OSD, Rajesh Bhushan on July 21 stated that the evidence suggests that with a valved mask the person wearing is safe but if they are asymptomatic then propensity of that person infecting others is there.



Director of National Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh on July 21said in national capital 8 out of 11 districts have sero-prevalence of more than 20%. Adding on it, he said, central, northeast, north and Shahdara districts have sero-prevalence of about 27%. "The sero surveillance was done in Delhi to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among general community of Delhi. Nearly 6 months in to the pandemic, 22.86% people affected; 77% population susceptible," he further added. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:28 Published on January 1, 1970 COVID-19: 30 States/UTs have lower positivity rate than national average



Union Health Ministry in Delhi briefed the media over COVID-19 situation on July 21. While speaking in the press conference, OSD of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan said, "19 States and Union Territories are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. Aggressive testing is necessary to bring down COVID19 positivity rate; the aim is to maintain this level of testing so as to bring down positivity rate below 5%." "30 States/Union Territories have positivity rate lower than India's average," he added. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published on January 1, 1970 'No lockdown in Karnataka from July 22': CM Yediyurappa



While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on July 21, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa announced that lockdown will not be extended in the state "as economy is also important". He said, "There will be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. We have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy." "Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones," Karnataka CM added. "People who came from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology," BS Yediyurappa further stated. There are over 42222 active cases in Karnataka. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970