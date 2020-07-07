Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street

Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street

"Welcome to Number 10," Johnson said to Pompeo as they sat in the Downing Street garden for an open-air meeting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Mike Pompeo holds 'candid' talks with PM on Huawei and Dunn

 US Secretary of State raises Chinese investment in UK as PM urges "justice" for Harry Dunn's family.
BBC News
Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House [Video]

Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for a working lunch at Lancaster House in London. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Harry Dunn's mother makes appeal to Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo [Video]

Harry Dunn's mother makes appeal to Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo

Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, has made an appeal to Boris Johnson and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo as the pair met at Downing Street.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has sat down for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson in the garden of Number Ten, ahead of a meeting with the foreign secretary Dominic Raab later today. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Downing Street [Video]

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Downing Street

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Downing Street for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson, ahead of further meetings with foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published
British cabinet ministers meet in person for first time since coronavirus lockdown [Video]

British cabinet ministers meet in person for first time since coronavirus lockdown

The weekly cabinet meeting inside Johnson's Downing Street office was ditched when the COVID-19 crisis threatened to run out of control. Johnson, his health minister and other top officials all caught the virus early in the pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

Cabinet ministers meet for first time since lockdown [Video]

Cabinet ministers meet for first time since lockdown

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, with ministers attending in person for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

England's chief nurse confirms she was 'dropped' from No 10 press conference after voicing Dominic Cummings criticism

 'It is indeed true I was dropped from a briefing,' chief nurse tells MPs
Independent
Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator arrives at Downing Street ahead of a private dinner with his UK counterpart.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Boris Johnson thanks school leavers for their hard work during the pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson thanks school leavers for their hard work during the pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a message of thanks to 2020 school leavers, who had their time in education curtailed by the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Boris Johnson has departed from Downing Street ahead of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons and this afternoon’s economic statement by the chancellor. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published