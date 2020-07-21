Skilled to Work: EMT and paramedic training at ICC

But the career path requires a lot of training... in this week's skilled to work -- wtva's sydney darden went to itawamba community college to see what it takes to enter the field of emergency medical services... nats machine beeping while the patients may be fake... nats "this guy has been through the wringer" the skills these future paramedics learn in this class will help prepare them for a real crisis.

Sot- al wright, emt instructor, icc- "their training is so intense, it's no room for panic."

Known as workers before the front lines, the emt program at itawamba community college trains students for to render medical care in any and all situations.

Sot- al wright- "very seldom when people get hurt does it happen in a medical office.

It's at home, it's at highways.

Icc's programs teaches at all levels.

From basic emt training that lasts one semester, all the way to paramedics, that are certified to perform more advanced procedures, like intubations.

Nats dummy coughing... to make sure these skills become second nature, instructors use training manikins like, like kyle, to imitate real life emergencies.

Sot- "when you go into an emergency type situation, they will be able to react and respond to it rather than panic."

It's top notch preparation like this that makes students like john leavell happy to be a part of the experience.

Sot john leavell, student- "80 to 90% of the paramedics where i work went to icc."

Leveall is already a working emt but hopes to become a fully certified paramedic so he can help his community during a global health crisis.

Sot john leavell- " we've done a very good job of adapting to the change and rising to that call."

Working towards a brighter future.

Nats "i can't breathe" one practice dummy at a time.

In tupelo, sydney darden wtva 9 news.

Instructors say becoming an e-m-t is like answering a calling.... and if you feel you've heard the call -- visit wtva dot com for more information on the program.

Gas prices continue to