Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gas pump flies like a rubber band at woman as car speeds off
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Gas pump flies like a rubber band at woman as car speeds off

Gas pump flies like a rubber band at woman as car speeds off

Watch out!

This gas station fail in Bridgewater, Tasmania, could have gone explosively wrong.

When a driver pulled away from the pump while still attached to it, the nozzle sprang back and narrowly missed an unsuspecting woman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Woman Has Inefficient Way to Get Gas [Video]

Woman Has Inefficient Way to Get Gas

Occurred on June 20, 2020 / Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: This lady has an inefficient way of gassing up her car.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:58Published
Woman goes viral for making multiple turns to pump gas in her car: 'Nope, she had it' [Video]

Woman goes viral for making multiple turns to pump gas in her car: 'Nope, she had it'

A woman has gone viral for making multiple turns at a gas station...in a hilarious effort to align her vehicle’s gas tank with the gas pump.On June 29, a Reddit user by the username of TheDJAiden,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:28Published