Gas pump flies like a rubber band at woman as car speeds off
Watch out!
This gas station fail in Bridgewater, Tasmania, could have gone explosively wrong.
When a driver pulled away from the pump while still attached to it, the nozzle sprang back and narrowly missed an unsuspecting woman.
