Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote
Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has released the findings of its long-awaited report into Russian interference in British politics.

Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament UK Parliament committee overseeing intelligence matters

Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendum

 Moscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committee

 Boris Johnson's preferred candidate Chris Grayling has missed out on the chairmanship of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, after members..
Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference [Video]

Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference

A long-awaited report on Russia’s activities in the UK has concluded that the Government “took its eye off the ball” and failed to respond to Moscow’s threat.

Russia report: Six things we learned from dossier about interference in UK politics

 Dossier sets out Moscow-linked cyber threats, influence of Russian money and growth of Kremlin 'enablers' in UK
Russia report: Moscow's disinformation campaign fuelling 'political extremism' and division in UK

 Russian accounts push views on Brexit and other issues by 'masquerading as ordinary British citizens on social media'
UK Government and spies slow to react to Russian threat to votes – ISC report

The Government was slow to recognise the potential threat posed by Russia to British democratic...
Russia report: Moscow's disinformation campaign fuelling 'political extremism' and division in UK

Russian accounts push views on Brexit and other issues by 'masquerading as ordinary British citizens...
Report finds UK government 'actively avoided' looking into Russia Brexit vote claims

A report says the government "actively avoided" investigating possible interference by Russia.
