Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament UK Parliament committee overseeing intelligence matters
Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendumMoscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
WorldNews
Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committeeBoris Johnson's preferred candidate Chris Grayling has missed out on the chairmanship of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, after members..
Independent
Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference
Russia report: Six things we learned from dossier about interference in UK politicsDossier sets out Moscow-linked cyber threats, influence of Russian money and growth of Kremlin 'enablers' in UK
Independent
Russia report: Moscow's disinformation campaign fuelling 'political extremism' and division in UKRussian accounts push views on Brexit and other issues by 'masquerading as ordinary British citizens on social media'
Independent
