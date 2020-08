NBA Star Miles Bridges Reviews Amateur Basketball Players' Tapes

Charlotte Hornets power forward Miles Bridges, is only 22-years-old, but has a ton of expert advice.

We asked amateur basketball players to send us their tapes for an NBA star to critique and you guys delivered.

Join Miles as he breaks down the amateur tapes of Jaden Shelvin, Carter Dominque, Dejonice Parris, PJ Noles, Aamir Hurst, Cole Fabyan, and Tommy Sunderland.