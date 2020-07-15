Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China

Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulates the UK for their 'principled response' to China.Those measures included banning Huawei, allowing British National (Overseas) passport holders to come to the UK, suspending the extradition treaty and extending an arms embargo on China to cover Hong Kong.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo praises UK for its response on Hong Kong and Huawei [Video]

Pompeo praises UK for its response on Hong Kong and Huawei

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has praised the UK's 'principled response' to Huawei and Hong Kong during a statement alongside Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Westminster. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street [Video]

Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street

"Welcome to Number 10," Johnson said to Pompeo as they sat in the Downing Street garden for an open-air meeting.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Mike Pompeo holds 'candid' talks with PM on Huawei and Dunn

 US Secretary of State raises Chinese investment in UK as PM urges "justice" for Harry Dunn's family.
BBC News
Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House [Video]

Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for a working lunch at Lancaster House in London. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

China may retaliate against Nokia, Ericsson if EU bans Huawei - WSJ

 (Reuters) - China is considering retaliating against telecom gear makers Nokia and Ericsson if the European Union follows the United States and Britain in..
WorldNews
Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty [Video]

Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. It's an escalation of its dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Secret Morse code tune sees game removed in China

 A hidden message about Hong Kong has led to a game being taken offline.
BBC News

China warns UK of 'consequences' over Hong Kong 'interference'

 The Chinese ambassador in London says the UK has "blatantly interfered" in China's internal affairs.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo: China will 'pay a price' for coronavirus pandemic

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he thinks the world will make China “pay a price” for...
FOXNews.com - Published

Pompeo hold talks in UK amid rising China tensions

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held “candid″ discussions in London with one...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


China To Dominate Pompeo's Talks With British Officials

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in London for talks that will be dominated by relations with China.
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20 [Video]

WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by WWE legend and host of USA Network's CANNONBALL reality competition Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider gets dirty on the soundbar and why..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
White House to Make Decision on TikTok Ban in Matter of 'Weeks' [Video]

White House to Make Decision on TikTok Ban in Matter of 'Weeks'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated they are "certainly looking at" banning the app.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published