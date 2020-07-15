Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China

|
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Pompeo praises UK for its response on Hong Kong and Huawei
Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street
Mike Pompeo holds 'candid' talks with PM on Huawei and DunnUS Secretary of State raises Chinese investment in UK as PM urges "justice" for Harry Dunn's family.
BBC News
Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House
Huawei Chinese technology company
China may retaliate against Nokia, Ericsson if EU bans Huawei - WSJ(Reuters) - China is considering retaliating against telecom gear makers Nokia and Ericsson if the European Union follows the United States and Britain in..
WorldNews
Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Secret Morse code tune sees game removed in ChinaA hidden message about Hong Kong has led to a game being taken offline.
BBC News
UK politics news – live: Long-awaited Russia report to be released today, as China says UK will 'bear consequences' of Hong Kong extradition moveFollow the latest updates
Independent
China warns UK of 'consequences' over Hong Kong 'interference'The Chinese ambassador in London says the UK has "blatantly interfered" in China's internal affairs.
BBC News
