Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China

Pompeo praises UK for its response on Hong Kong and Huawei



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has praised the UK's 'principled response' to Huawei and Hong Kong during a statement alongside Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Westminster. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970