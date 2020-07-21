Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Raab rejects idea that UK avoided investigating Russia
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Dominic Raab rejects idea that UK avoided investigating Russia

Dominic Raab rejects idea that UK avoided investigating Russia

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Russia was a “top national security priority” and the UK was prepared to “call out” Moscow over issues such as cyber attacks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast [Video]

UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast

Dominic Raab said Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab told him there would bea full investigation into the devastating explosion in Beirut. A “full,thorough and rigorous” investigation has been promised into the cause of theblast which ripped through Lebanon’s capital as the UK offered medical andsearch and rescue experts to help deal with the aftermath.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon [Video]

Raab announces £5m support package for Lebanon

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a support package for Lebanon including medical and humanitarian aid worth £5 million. UK search and rescue experts and use of a Royal Navy vessel in the area will also be made available to the country as they reel from the explosion that rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Government defends Spain quarantine move [Video]

Government defends Spain quarantine move

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defends the new rules requiring passengersarriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days, after the popularholiday destination reported a spike in coronavirus cases. Shadow healthsecretary Jon Ashworth called the handling of the new measures "shambolic".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers [Video]

Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government "appreciates" the disruption for travellers to and from Spain but describes the need for a "targeted intervention" to travel advice as "absolutely crucial". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

From Moscow to Chennai: Students recall journey of half-occupied flight chartered by Sonu Sood

 Just like many of his touching gestures in recent times, this time also, he outdid himself. Sonu Sood chartered a flight for 100 medical students from Moscow to..
DNA

State Dept. Traces Russian Disinformation Links

 A new government report avoids direct discussion of American election interference by Moscow, despite lawmakers’ call for more information.
NYTimes.com

India yet to confirm participation in proposed SCO meet; Pakistan, China to attend

 Russia has proposed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meet in Moscow on September 10, the meet will also see the participation of..
IndiaTimes

Thousands in Russian Far East protest area governor’s arrest

 MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the regional governor, continuing..
WorldNews

Foreign Interference in Elections: Is It Real or Just Political Noise?

 A recently concluded British Parliamentary inquiry has determined that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum, which resulted in the departure..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dominic Raab meets with Heiko Maas [Video]

Dominic Raab meets with Heiko Maas

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have met at Chevening House, London, today, where Mr Raab commended the shared efforts of the two nations in tackling the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:05Published
Dominic Raab hosts German foreign minister at Chevening House [Video]

Dominic Raab hosts German foreign minister at Chevening House

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hosts German minister of foreign affairs Heiko Maas at Chevening House in Kent.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House [Video]

Mike Pompeo meets Dominic Raab at Lancaster House

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for a working lunch at Lancaster House in London. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:25Published