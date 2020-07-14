Global  
 

Pa. Health. Dept. Announces Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:20s - Published
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,027 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to 20 more deaths.

