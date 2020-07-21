Some Teachers Take Legal Action To Stop In-Person Classes
Coronavirus cases have been spiking in dozens of states.
Now some teachers are taking legal action to stop in-person classes from starting.
Chris Martinez reports.
Indian @reliancejio @reliancejio how to submit idea for #jiomeetapp which will detection of user who is abusing online. Re… https://t.co/wrSLLuxZYv 9 hours ago
bunny girl 🐰🐇 @jackieeee__18 yeah i've heard some places are like that :/ but if like. everyone striked at once. what are they go… https://t.co/G0R3eqRNxB 1 week ago
Shailesh Y. Nagpure RT @anikettgarg: Dear fellow members, students of ICMAI. Kindly send that unethical video of Some law faculty about defaming the entire fra… 1 week ago