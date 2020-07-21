Global  
 

Vikram Chandra on Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine kindling hope, & other news
In what can be seen as a glimmer of hope in grim times, a vaccine developed jointly by the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca has shown positive results in human trials.

Called AZD1222, a billion doses of the vaccine will be acquired by the Serum Institute of India for low and middle income countries.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Sero Survey revealed that over 23% of the national capital's population had been exposed to Covid-19.

The survey that was conducted between June 27th and July 10th indicates that a large number of those infected remain asymptomatic.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra

