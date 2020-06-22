Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scientists Identify Strange 'Gel-like' Material Found on Moon's Far Side
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Scientists Identify Strange 'Gel-like' Material Found on Moon's Far Side

Scientists Identify Strange 'Gel-like' Material Found on Moon's Far Side

Everyone's interest was piqued when China’s Chang’e-4 rover discovered an unusual “gel-like” substance on the far side of the moon back in 2019.

Now, scientists have been able to identify it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mysterious, gel-like substance discovered on the far side of the moon has been identified

Scientists have identified a strange, gel-like substance that was discovered on the far side of the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Space Daily



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Scientists May Have Solved Mystery Surrounding Moon's 'Far Side' [Video]

Scientists May Have Solved Mystery Surrounding Moon's 'Far Side'

Scientists say they’ve gained insights into why there are significantly fewer dark surface features on Moon’s “far side” than they are the side that faces Earth.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:57Published
Scientists May Now Know Why the Moon's Two Sides Are So Different [Video]

Scientists May Now Know Why the Moon's Two Sides Are So Different

The moon’s far side and near side have strangely different compositions, and scientists might finally understand what’s behind the asymmetry.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:14Published