5 Things You May Not Have Known Were Connected to Slavery 1.

Wall Street According to digital library JSTOR Daily, the location served as a slave market between 1711 and 1762 before becoming the world's largest stock exchange.

CSX Transportation The transportation company owns the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad in Virginia, which was built by enslaved Black people in 1834, according to The Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

New York Life Insurance Company The insurance giant's predecessor company, Nautilus Insurance Company, "sold policies on the lives of enslaved persons between 1846-1848" for their owners.

Yale University The prestigious university is actually named after former slave trader Elihu Yale.

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Jack Daniel learned to make whiskey from an enslaved man named Nathan "Nearest" Green.

After Daniel bought the business from Green's owner, he hired Green as his first head distiller.

After Green's story came to light in 2016, "all minority-led" new whiskey brand, Uncle Nearest, emerged in Green's honor.