'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes goalkeeper David de Gea is mentally strong enough to overcome his errors in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

Solskjaer backs 'mentally strong' David de Gea [Video]

Solskjaer backs 'mentally strong' David de Gea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews his side's Premier League clash with West Ham on Wednesday.The Red Devils manager says that David de Gea is 'mentallty strong' after the goalkeeper's errors against Chelsea in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

David de Gea: Did Manchester United keeper peak in 2017?

 Manchester United keeper David de Gea has come under scrutiny again after his errors contributed to his side's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.
BBC News

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't [Video]

Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on the success of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in the wake of City losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard [Video]

I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he expects Liverpool to be at their best when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday despite a recent dip in form.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:02Published
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly [Video]

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to be aware of Covid-19 safety guidelines around gatherings as the Reds prepare to get their hands on the league title following Wednesday's game with Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

Ole: De Gea is mentally strong [Video]

Ole: De Gea is mentally strong

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is 'mentally strong' and will not be affected by criticism of his performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
Solskjaer: De Gea knows he made error [Video]

Solskjaer: De Gea knows he made error

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that David de Gea knows his mistake contributed to Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to see Manchester United recover from a slow start to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.Marcus Rashford..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published