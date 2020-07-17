'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes goalkeeper David de Gea is mentally strong enough to overcome his errors in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea .

Manchester United keeper David de Gea has come under scrutiny again after his errors contributed to his side's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

