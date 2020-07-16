COVID-19 death rate 1.87% in Rajasthan, lower than national average: State Health Minister

While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 21, the Health Minister of Rajasthan, Raghu Sharma spoke on current situation of COVID-19 cases in the state.

He said, "Medical teams will be sent to 8 districts which have many COVID-19 cases.

Today, we are conducting 27,000 tests per day." "COVID-19 death rate in the state is 1.87% which is lower than the national average," Health Minister added.

Rajasthan has 7627 active cases of coronavirus as of July 21.