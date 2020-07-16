COVID-19 death rate 1.87% in Rajasthan, lower than national average: State Health Minister

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister of Medical and Health Raghu Sharma on July 18 lambasted at BJP over 'MLAs poaching and horse trading'. He said, "I challenge BJP to free the 19 MLAs, they will return to Congress. The MLAs know that if people see them as 'sell-outs', they will not be able to face the public."
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on July 16 said the state government has witnessed "100% result" in plasma therapy administered on critical patients of COVID-19, and will now create a database of recovered patients to convince the eligible candidates to donate plasma in the state. "We have decided to create a data bank of COVID-19 recovered patients in the state and convince them to donate plasma for treatment of COVID19 patients," said Sharma.
Reviewing the current status of coronavirus infection in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that containing the spread of the virus, remains the priority of the government.During the video conference, Gehlot urged the doctors, collectors and other officials involved in the campaign against COVID-19 to remain vigilant. He assured them that the government is equipped and ready for challenges from all fronts.He also said that Rajasthan was among the frontrunners on several parameters in the country's fight against ."Any laxity while dealing with the situation will not be tolerated," CM Gehlot warned officials. Chief Minister also suggested his team to ramp up the public awareness drive. He said that his team's efforts had yielded positive results last month.In view of the breakthroughs achieved through plasma therapy at SMS hospital in Jaipur, Chief Minister also said that all districts will now be equipped with the plasma treatment facility in coming days.
Disqualification notice by Assembly Speaker was issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs on the same day of complaint. Lawyer Mukul Rohtagi, who is representing Sachin Pilot, at Rajasthan High Court said, "Less time given for reply than as stated in rules. No reasons recorded for issuing notice." While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 21, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Hearing has concluded. Rajasthan High Court has fixed July 24 as date for passing order. Hearing before Speaker has also been deferred by the court."
