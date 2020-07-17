'Link accounts of 9 lakh farmers to PM Kisan scheme in Jharkhand', orders CM Soren

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren called meeting in Ranchi on July 21.

In the meeting, CM Soren ordered to link accounts of more than 9 lakh farmers to PM Kisan scheme in the state.

So far, 23 lakh farmers are registered with PM Kisan portal and 9 lakh applications of famers are still pending in the state.

To benefit with this scheme, CM ordered to start the registration in the state as soon as possible.

Soren also ordered to link migrant workers accounts with the portal.