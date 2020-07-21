Partly cloudy skies; showers hold off until this evening

Showers previously expected for today should hold off until this evening, and instead we'll have partly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the 70s.

It willbe another really nicecomfortable day for the middleof July.

Showers tonightshould be pretty scattered.There may be a few rumbles ofthunder, but no severe weatheris expected.

Up to a quarterinch of rain is possible.Itlooks like we'll together afew more really nice daysWednesday through Friday.

Westart warming up again onFriday with highs in themiddle 80s.

Hot, andpotentially stormy, weatherreturns this weekend.

We couldreach the 90s both Saturdayand Sunday!