Townhome Fire In Lone Tree Started By Accidental Grill Failure Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:35s - Published 2 weeks ago Townhome Fire In Lone Tree Started By Accidental Grill Failure South Metro Fire Rescue investigators say a fire that burned townhomes on Monday was sparked by an "accidental barbecue grill failure." The homes are located on Southern Hills Circle, near Lone Tree Parkway and Yosemite Street. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Two injured in Lone Tree townhome fire



Two people were injured after a Lone Tree townhome caught fire Monday evening. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago 2 Injured In Double Townhome Fire In Lone Tree



South Metro firefighters say two townhomes are on fire in Lone Tree. The homes are located on Southern Hills Circle. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago