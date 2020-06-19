Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is the only thing saving the Seahawks franchise
Pro Football Focus just ranked the Seattle Seahawks as the worst defensive line in the NFL.

Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the team is not doing enough to help Russell Wilson and that he is the only thing keeping the Seahawks' franchise alive.

