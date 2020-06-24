Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'

|
U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo used his trip to London on Tuesday (July 21) to urge other countries to follow Britain’s example and push back against China.
Pompeo met first with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before holding a news conference with Foreign secretary Dominic Raab.
“Rather than helping the world, General Secretary Xi (Jinping, Chinese President) has shown the world the party's true face.
We talked about how we've seen Hong Kong's freedoms crushed, we've watched the CCP bully its neighbours, militarise features in the South China Sea and instigate a deadly confrontation with India." He didn’t stop there and went on to label China’s handling of the current global health crisis “disgraceful”, accusing the country of a cover-up to further its own interests.
"We think that the entire world needs to work together to ensure that every country, including China, behaves in the international system in ways that are appropriate, consistent with the international order.
You can't go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to." Pompeo directory referred to the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a threat and praised the UK for deciding to drop Chinese telecoms firm Huawei from its 5G network.
For his part, Raab said the United States and other allies needed to stand up for their values on the international stage amid ratcheting tensions with both China and Russia.
Also covered in the wide-ranging news conference was the possibility of a US-UK free trade deal post-Brexit.
Pompeo said there was still work to do, but he was hopeful it could be done.
