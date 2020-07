2016: Heard - 'Depp was about to push sister down stairs' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2 minutes ago 2016: Heard - 'Depp was about to push sister down stairs' A deposition video shows Amber Heard alleging she thought Johnny Depp was about to push her sister down a flight of stairs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this