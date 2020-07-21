Natalie Portman Is Helping to Bring a Women's Soccer Team to Los Angeles

Natalie Portman Is Helping to Bring a Women's Soccer Team to Los Angeles Portman spearheaded a group of mostly female founders to bring women's soccer to L.A.

On Tuesday, the National Women's Soccer League awarded them the rights to do so.

The team is currently being referred to as WFC LA/Angel City, but a permanent name will be revealed later this year.

Other high-profile founder members include Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Lilly Singh, Alexis Ohanian, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach and more.

Natalie Portman, to 'People' Natalie Portman, to 'People' Natalie Portman, to 'People' The franchise is slated for a Spring 2020 debut.