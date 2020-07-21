Greta Thunberg Pledges to Donate €1 Million Humanitarian Prize

Greta Thunberg Pledges to Donate €1 Million Humanitarian Prize Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was recently awarded the first edition of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

The award came with a whopping prize of one million euros; the largest prize ever won by the 17-year-old.

Upon receiving the honor, Thunberg said she was “extremely honored” and promptly pledged to donate all of the prize money.

Greta Thunberg, via Twitter The money will be split between organizations that focus on protecting the environment and halting climate change.

Greta Thunberg, via Gulbenkian Foundation According to Thunberg, the first recipients of a €100,000 donation will be the SOS Amazonian campaign and the Stop Ecocide Foundation.