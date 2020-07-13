Global  
 

Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country'

Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country'

On Tuesday while describing his child and eldercare plan, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for not doing enough during the coronavirus pandemic, telling the American people "he has quit on you."

