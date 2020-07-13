Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country' 3 minutes ago Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country' On Tuesday while describing his child and eldercare plan, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for not doing enough during the coronavirus pandemic, telling the American people "he has quit on you." 0

