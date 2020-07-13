Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country'

|
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
JOHN BRUMMETT: Biden or the beagle"Do you think Biden would be any better?" "I think my beagle Roscoe would be better. And I think Biden would be a little better than Roscoe." That was a..
WorldNews
Trailing in polls, Trump boosts campaign spending
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11Published
Biden: Better child, elderly care can create 3 million jobsWASHINGTON (AP) — Embargoed until 5:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Joe Biden wants to spend more than three-quarters of a trillion dollars to..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Chicago won't see 'Portland-style deployment' of federal agents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot saysChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not be deploying unnamed federal officers to the city, as seen in Portland
USATODAY.com
Trump Seeks to Stop Counting Unauthorized Immigrants in Drawing House DistrictsCritics described the move as unconstitutional and a transparent attempt to help Republicans.
NYTimes.com
Trump’s Tulsa Rally Drew Sparse Crowd, but It Cost $2.2 MillionNew campaign filings show that President Trump’s campaign paid more than $2.2 million for the event last month, which drew a lower-than-expected crowd that..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
After Death of John Lewis, Democrats Renew Push for Voting Rights LawDemocrats and activists who have long sought to update the Voting Rights Act say the proper way to honor the fallen civil rights icon is to pass it and name it..
NYTimes.com
