Tiger the cat stole the show during morning prayers in the Canterbury Cathedral gardens in England earlier this month.



Tiger the cat steals milk during The Very Reverend Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury's "Morning Prayer" on July 6. Tiger makes the most of Rev. Willis being distracted to steal the Dean's tea milk. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago