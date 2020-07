With Hiring Down, LinkedIn 'Rightsizes' Its Own Staff With 960 Layoffs Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published 7 minutes ago With Hiring Down, LinkedIn 'Rightsizes' Its Own Staff With 960 Layoffs Career networking site LinkedIn is full of helpful advice to recruiters and jobseekers alike. In fact, recent figures show a whopping 690 million registered users. But according to Gizmodo, about 6% of LinkedIn's own staff worldwide is going to be changing their status to 'actively seeking work.' Writing that LinkedIn hasn't been immune to the global pandemic, CEO Ryan Roslansky announced in a blog post that 960 workers are to be axed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shany Seawright RT @Team_Strategic: The Strategic team is hiring! Interested in working with world-class clients and telling compelling stories in creative… 21 hours ago park seo-joon RT @mo_salhan: Always make it a habit to track down what company you just applied for and then get in touch with the hiring manager by link… 1 day ago Mo Salhan Always make it a habit to track down what company you just applied for and then get in touch with the hiring manage… https://t.co/6ok3jVgj83 1 day ago Strategic Life The Strategic team is hiring! Interested in working with world-class clients and telling compelling stories in crea… https://t.co/SIRYKlG3ly 1 day ago #ALLBlackLivesMatter (STILL) Hiring is easy - with targeted recruiting strategies. Retention is the challenge. It requires breaking down interna… https://t.co/ldrpA7k7fF 1 week ago