Blessing box helps provide free food for community

If you've seen a tall red box in your neighborhood and wondered what it is.

Well, it's a blessing box.

English teacher Maygan Orr used her birthday money to have one built and placed in her Inglewood, CA neighborhood."I thought that it was important," Orr said.

"Especially during this time with a pandemic for families to make sure that they know that they can come and they can get food."It's not just non-perishable food in the blessing box.

People are leaving masks, gloves, and sometimes even blankets.

Orr also put up a sign to remind people to be safe when using the box."We know that there are people on a daily basis that are going into the box to either donate food or retrieve food," Orr said.

"So, we...