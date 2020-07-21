Global  
 

Still fighting for equal education: Inequity didn’t end with Brown V. Board
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Across the nation, students and educators are struggling to figure out what the future of education is in a world with COVID-19.

The virus has highlighted the vast education inequity in our country, with a disproportionate amount of Black and Brown students not having the resources to continue their education from home.

We speak to Jitu Brown, the National Director of Journey for Justice Alliance and Melissa Smith, a High School teacher from the hard-hit state of Oklahoma about how the lack of equity in education has directly impacted the income inequality we see today, as well as the influence it has on the prison industrial complex.

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

