Do magnetic eyelashes really work? And are they safe?

I usually associate magnets with my fridge, not my eyelashes but this beauty trend finally pulled me in (ha!

Get it?).

It’s no secret I love the look of false lashes but eyelash extensions can become a costly habit and glue on fake lashes requires a very steady hand and lots of patience (not my strong suit).

So, I figured why not finally give magnetic lashes a try?

Plus - it seemed like a fast way to make myself presentable on video work calls!