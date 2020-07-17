Global  
 

Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News

Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News

Alex Trebek opened up about an emotional decision regarding his cancer treatment in his new memoir 'The Answer Is...: Reflections of My Life,' released Tuesday.

Alex Trebek opens up about cancer, 'last days' in new memoir: 'Death is part of life'

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek gets frank about life, death and his Stage 4 cancer struggle in new memoir "The Answer Is...," out Tuesday.
Coronavirus stimulus bill, NFL training, Alex Trebek memoir: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Another stimulus bill is in the works, NFL rookies are scheduled to be in training camp, Publix to require face coverings and more news to start off your..
Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great' [Video]

Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great'

Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek took to social media on Thursday to share an update on his health.

Alex Trebek Calls Wife Jean a 'Saint' While Talking About His Cancer Prognosis

Alex Trebek got candid in a brand new interview about his cancer diagnosis with Good Morning America....
Alex Trebek Says He Is ‘Doing Well’ In Pancreatic Cancer Battle [Video]

Alex Trebek Says He Is ‘Doing Well’ In Pancreatic Cancer Battle

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said Thursday he's "doing well" in his battle with pancreatic cancer and looks forward to returning to the show in September.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Cancer Returns [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Cancer Returns

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has announced that she started chemotherapy in May to treat a recurrence of liver cancer.

Alex Trebek is feeling great [Video]

Alex Trebek is feeling great

Alex Trebek says he's feeling great. He went on social media and posted the update. The jeopardy host is battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

