Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News
Alex Trebek opened up about an emotional decision regarding his cancer treatment in his new memoir 'The Answer Is...: Reflections of My Life,' released Tuesday.
Alex Trebek got candid in a brand new interview about his cancer diagnosis with Good Morning America....
Just Jared - Published
