Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’

Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader
Senate Dems Unveil Plan for Extension of Federal Unemployment Benefits
Republican police reform bill 'lacks substance' -Schumer
'This is just the beginning' -Schumer celebrates DACA ruling
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
AP Top Stories July 21 PHere's the latest for Tuesday, July 21st: White House defends use of federal troops in Portland; US accuses hackers of stealing COVID data; Astronauts prepare..
USATODAY.com
After Nightly Protest in Portland, Cleanup Crews Assess the Damage“Every morning, time to sweep up the mess,” said a resident of Portland, Ore., who was clearing away protest debris on Tuesday.
NYTimes.com
Chicago won't see 'Portland-style deployment' of federal agents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot saysChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not be deploying unnamed federal officers to the city, as seen in Portland
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump returns to White House briefing room amid surge in coronavirus casesThe White House suspended Trump's coronavirus briefings in April after he made a series of controversial statements that felt undermined his support.
USATODAY.com
Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor
Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country'
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Senate Kills Broad Curbs on Military Gear for Police, Thwarting Push to DemilitarizeThe Senate adopted a narrower proposal to limit the transfer of some military equipment to local police departments, but data shows that such restrictions have..
NYTimes.com
France domestic violence: Senate to vote on bill lifting patient confidentialityIt introduces an exception to medical confidentiality if a victim is deemed in "immediate danger".
BBC News
Democrats Warn of Possible Foreign Disinformation Plot Targeting CongressDemocrats demanded an F.B.I. briefing. They were concerned about a potential Russian-linked effort to interfere in the election by using a Senate panel to..
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories July 20 PHere are the top stories for Monday, July 20th: Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid; UK study on experimental vaccine appears promising; Workers..
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland
JOHN BRUMMETT: Biden or the beagle"Do you think Biden would be any better?" "I think my beagle Roscoe would be better. And I think Biden would be a little better than Roscoe." That was a..
WorldNews
Oregon State of the United States of America
US Navy veteran was beaten and pepper-sprayed by federal officers during Portland protestThis U.S. Navy veteran was repeatedly beaten with batons and pepper-sprayed in the face by federal officers during a protest in Portland, Oregon.
USATODAY.com
