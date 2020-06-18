Global  
 

Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the federal crackdown on on anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon 'despicable' and said it would backfire on U.S. President Donald Trump.

