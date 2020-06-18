Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’

'This is just the beginning' -Schumer celebrates DACA ruling



U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday celebrated outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. with others following the court's decision to block President Donald Trump's bid to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation - often called "Dreamers" - who entered the United States illegally as children.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970