Coronavirus numbers by county: July 21, 2020

A small uptick in numbers today in oneida county...but there are no possible exposure alerts.

We have learned that county executive anthony picente will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 3pm we will carry it live on cbs utica.

23 new cases announced by the county today... that increases the active case list to 225.

18 people are in the hospital...five of them are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

Here's a number i want to mention, 971 people are under manadatory quarantine.

That's almost 200 more than yesterday...we are told the county is monitoring travelers that just went into the state system.

Of course the governor adding 10 more states to the travel advisory.

For that list just head to our website wktv.com.

In herkimer county...there are five new cases today....there are 30 active cases in the county...just two people are hispitalized and 191 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

In otsego county...one new case...that pushes the current active case total to nine.

Four people are hospitalized...206 people were tested in the last day.

Kristen there are 264 active cases right now in the three county area...this virus is still here, county leaders all still are emphasizing wear a mask and social distance.

