Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus numbers by county: July 21, 2020
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: July 21, 2020

Coronavirus numbers by county: July 21, 2020

Updated coronavirus numbers in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties for Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

County with the local positive cases today.

Newschannel 2's jason powles is live to break down the numbers..jason good evening.

Kristen good evening.

A small uptick in numbers today in oneida county...but there are no possible exposure alerts.

We have learned that county executive anthony picente will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 3pm we will carry it live on cbs utica.

23 new cases announced by the county today... that increases the active case list to 225.

18 people are in the hospital...five of them are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

Here's a number i want to mention, 971 people are under manadatory quarantine.

That's almost 200 more than yesterday...we are told the county is monitoring travelers that just went into the state system.

Of course the governor adding 10 more states to the travel advisory.

For that list just head to our website wktv.com.

In herkimer county...there are five new cases today....there are 30 active cases in the county...just two people are hispitalized and 191 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

In otsego county...one new case...that pushes the current active case total to nine.

Four people are hospitalized...206 people were tested in the last day.

Kristen there are 264 active cases right now in the three county area...this virus is still here, county leaders all still are emphasizing wear a mask and social distance.

Back to you.

Focus: economy.

The




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MilkoholicMike

Michael A. Cole RT @KENS5: BY THE NUMBERS: 78% of the county's coronavirus cases have been marked as recovered, though some cases are still under investiga… 28 minutes ago

programwitch

K. Latham ✨ These numbers represent data collected for OK and the ten counties served by the county health departments of Distr… https://t.co/RMydR86qXH 1 hour ago

SWOCHD5

Southwest Oklahoma County Health Departments These numbers represent data collected for Oklahoma and the ten counties served by the county health departments of… https://t.co/ASA1w7N7cb 2 hours ago

RB_0007

Rob ® The Trump administration switched control of #coronavirus data from the CDC to his own HHS on July 15. Magically, R… https://t.co/qXHWUGaHnZ 2 hours ago

health_stark

Stark County Health Department July 21, 2020 COVID-19 Cumulative Numbers Stark County: 1,391 Cases (up 12 from yesterday)224 Hospitalizations (up… https://t.co/iccBxT6HuL 3 hours ago

afernandezPVHS

Abel Fernandez RT @ksbw: COVID-19 DEATHS: Monterey County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths bringing the county total to 21. https://t.co/HlDzLU809c 3 hours ago

ksbw

KSBW Action News 8 COVID-19 DEATHS: Monterey County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths bringing the county total to 21. https://t.co/HlDzLU809c 4 hours ago

wspickerman

Wendy Spickerman  Broome County State of #Coronavirus Before Phase 4 REOPEN look at the numbers Keeping you #INFORMED As of June 24,… https://t.co/7JbOw7BFYu 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

At Least 49 SoFi Stadium Workers Contract Coronavirus [Video]

At Least 49 SoFi Stadium Workers Contract Coronavirus

At least 49 workers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood have contracted the coronavirus. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health disclosed the latest numbers on Friday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: July 20, 2020 [Video]

Coronavirus numbers by county: July 20, 2020

Updated coronavirus numbers in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Coronavirus Numbers Drop For Second Day [Video]

Coronavirus Numbers Drop For Second Day

Allegheny County saw a second straight day of coronavirus cases under 200.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published