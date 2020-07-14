10 More States Added To Tri-State Travel Advisory List

Anyone traveling to the Tri-State Area from a state with a high coronavirus infection rate must quarantine for 14 days.

New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19...

Worcester Coach K RT @WKTV : Today, New York has added 10 more states to the travel advisory, making a total of 31 included overall. https://t.co/fZN9KiW2sn 2 hours ago

WAMC NE Public Radio RT @WAMCNews : Governor Andrew Cuomo says 10 states have been added to New York’s quarantine list and four bars have been ordered closed, in… 2 hours ago

Betty RT @kare11 : New York has removed Minnesotans from its list of visitors who need to quarantine when they enter the state. https://t.co/0x6vF… 2 hours ago

Anne Sparaco TV RT @WBNG12News : The list grows... Governor Andrew Cuomo has added even more states to the quarantine list. How do you feel about the trav… 2 hours ago

Town of Windsor, CT 10 more states have been added to Connecticut's travel advisory. For information & and frequently asked questions… https://t.co/JkS0jL07dn 49 minutes ago

Klrobledo! RT @zatoichi7 : Ten more states added to New York quarantine order: Cuomo! Who in the***would go to this fraking State or NYCity anyway! 7 minutes ago