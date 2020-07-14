Global  
 

10 More States Added To Tri-State Travel Advisory List
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Anyone traveling to the Tri-State Area from a state with a high coronavirus infection rate must quarantine for 14 days.

Ohio added to New York's quarantine travel list

New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19...
bizjournals - Published


