10 More States Added To Tri-State Travel Advisory List
Anyone traveling to the Tri-State Area from a state with a high coronavirus infection rate must quarantine for 14 days.
Klrobledo! RT @zatoichi7: Ten more states added to New York quarantine order: Cuomo! Who in the***would go to this fraking State or NYCity anyway! 7 minutes ago
Town of Windsor, CT 10 more states have been added to Connecticut's travel advisory. For information & and frequently asked questions… https://t.co/JkS0jL07dn 49 minutes ago
Pamela Grant RT @GovNedLamont: 10 more states added to Connecticut's travel advisory: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dako… 56 minutes ago
Anne Sparaco TV RT @WBNG12News: The list grows...
Governor Andrew Cuomo has added even more states to the quarantine list. How do you feel about the trav… 2 hours ago
Betty RT @kare11: New York has removed Minnesotans from its list of visitors who need to quarantine when they enter the state. https://t.co/0x6vF… 2 hours ago
WAMC NE Public Radio RT @WAMCNews: Governor Andrew Cuomo says 10 states have been added to New York’s quarantine list and four bars have been ordered closed, in… 2 hours ago
Worcester Coach K RT @WKTV: Today, New York has added 10 more states to the travel advisory, making a total of 31 included overall. https://t.co/fZN9KiW2sn 2 hours ago
50 People Tell Us Which Movie or TV Show = HomeToday on Culturally Speaking, we asked our panel of 50 what movie or TV show best represents their home state. What's the perfect encapsulation of Texas on screen? Is your idea of New York more "Sex..
Four New States Added To Tri-State Area's Coronavirus Quarantine ListFour new states were added Tuesday to the tri-state area's quarantine list . This comes as coronavirus cases spike in 39 states and the CDC says the worst is still ahead of us; CBS2's Jessica Layton..
More States Added To Coronavirus Hot Spot Quarantine List As Enforcement Begins At NY AirportsThe tri-state area is adding more states to its coronavirus hot spot quarantine list, and there's also new enforcement at New York airports; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.