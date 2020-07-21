Boston man says he was racially profiled by Needham police Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:50s - Published on July 21, 2020 Boston man says he was racially profiled by Needham police Marvin Henry, a massage therapist and father of four, says police held him for more than 30 minutes before explaining that a clerk at the CVS had accused him of shoplifting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RECENTLY REALIZED IT’S TIME TOSPEAK UP.THIS IS THE CVS WHERE THE MANSAYS HE’D STOPPED ON HIS WAY TOWORK TO BUY AN ICED TEA ANDCOUGH DROPS.A FEW MINUTES LATER, HE WASABOUT TO GET INTO HIS MINIVANWHEN HE SAYS AN OFFICER CALLEDOUT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this