Is it time to 'Cut the Cord?'

COULDSOON COST YOURFAMILY MORE MONEY.CHARTER SPECTRUMWILL RAISE ITS RATESAGAIN NEXT MONTH.THE BROADCAST T-SURCHARGE FEE WILLINCREASE BY MORETHAN THREE DOLLARSA MONTH.CUSTOMERS WITH THESELECT, SILVER ORGOLD PACKAGE WILLPAY ANOTHER"DOLLAR-50" ON TOPOF THAT.SPECTRUM POINTSTHE BLAME ATPROGRAMMING FEES.OUR ED REILLY ISLOOKING INTO WAYSYOU CAN SAVE SOMECASH...TO MAKE ENDSMEET... AND..

IF YOUWANT..KEEP YOURCABLE.I WILL BE LOOKING FORA DIFFERENT PRICE ATA DIFFERENT COMPANYOR SOMETHINGI ASKED THEM WHEN IWENT IN THERE ANDTHEY DIDN'T KNOWWHEN SPECTRUMANNOUNCED LASTOCTOBER IT WASRAISING PRICES -CUSTOMERS WERENOT HAPPY.NOW THOSECUSTOMERS ARESEEING ANOTHERINCREASE WHICHSPECTRUM SAID ISTHE RESULT OF RISINGPROGRAMMING COST.BUT WITH THE NUMBEROF TV SERVICESCONTIUING TO GROW,WOULD IT JUST BECHEAPER TO CUT THECORD?THERE AREADVANTAGES TO IT ANDDISADVANTAGES TO ITSTREAMING TVSERVICES COME WITHALL SORTS OFOPTIONS REGARDINGCHANNELS ANDPRICES.EVERYTHING FROMAPPLE TV AT$4.99/MONTH .

.TOYOUTUBE.TV AT$64.99/MONTH.IT IS NOT MAGIC BUT ITIS A SERIES OFCHOICES YOU CANMAKE IF SAVING MONEYIS YOUR PRIORITYJARED NEWMAN IS ACORD CUTTINGEXPERT FORTECHHIVE.COM.HE SAID SINCE MANYSERVICES OFFER AFREE TRIAL PERIOD -USE THEM BEFORECOMMITTING.THAT IS A PRETTYGOOD WAY TO KEEPYOUR SPENDING INCHECK AND WATCH ALLTHE ORIGINAL STUFFTHAT IS COMING OUTON THOSE PLATFORMSYOU WILL NEED ASTREAMING DEVICESUCH AS AN APPLE TV,ROKU, OR AMAZONFIRESTICK TO CUT THECORD.THOSE CONNECT TOTHE INTERNET.HOWEVER .

BILLHOYT OPERATIONSMANAGER FOR THESMART SQUAD INWILLIAMSVILLE - SAIDTHE MORE TV'S YOURUN WITH STREAMINGSERVICES THE FASTERYOUR INTERNETNEEDS TO BE.A 15 DOWNLOAD SPEEDIS REALLY NOT GOINGTO CUT IT IF YOUR ARERULD END UPCOSTING YOU JUST ASMUWHAT YOU WATCH.WHAT CHANNELS CANYOU LI NEWMAN SAIDWEBSITES LIKE "JUSTWATCH" A HELP YOUDETERMRE CRRIEWHAT THEY AREREALLY GOOD AT ISLETTING YOU BROWSEACROSS THEDIFFERENT SERVICESTHE EXPERTS SAIDTHEY LIKEDYOUTUBE.TV AND"HULU + LIVE TV" THEBEST.USING APPS TOSELECT A PROGRAM ISDIFFERENT THANUSING A CABLEREMOTE - SO THE KEYIS TO BE FLEXIBLE.IT IS JUST TV AND INTHE END THERE ISTONS OF STUFF TOWATCHAND JUST A REMINDERTHAT THE WKBW 7PLUS STREAMING APPREMAINS FREE.

