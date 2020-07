Trudeau Accuses Singh Of Being Cynical About WE Charity Deal Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:19s - Published 28 seconds ago Trudeau Accuses Singh Of Being Cynical About WE Charity Deal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to NDP criticism about his government's handling of a $912-million student program by accusing the party of cynicism. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this