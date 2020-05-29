Global  
 

Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday

Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday

Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his seventh birthday.With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the NHS’s 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:43Published
Prince George is 'funny and feisty' [Video]

Prince George is 'funny and feisty'

Prince George is "funny and feisty", according to his godmother, Julia Samuel.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:11Published
Prince William opens up about Prince George's first soccer game [Video]

Prince William opens up about Prince George's first soccer game

Prince William has spoken about his son Prince George's delightful celebrations during Aston Villa's 5-1 win against Norwich City in October.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:55Published

Prince George birthday tradition started by Diana that William 'struggles with'

Prince George birthday tradition started by Diana that William 'struggles with' It's Prince George's seventh birthday on July 22 - but there's one part of the day that his dad is...
Tamworth Herald - Published


