Beverly Johnson Opens Up About Her Engagement, Shares Wedding Details
Beverly Johnson became an instant fashion icon after becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of American 'Vogue' back in 1974.
Now, the model, actress, singer and businesswoman has exclusively revealed in the current issue of 'People' magazine that she's engaged, and she tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante what fans can expect from her upcoming wedding.