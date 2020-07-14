Joe Biden Lays Out Plan To Overhaul Caregiving System

Biden Won’t Commit Yet, But Says 4 Black Women Are on List of VP ContendersJoe Biden reveals that there are four Black women on the shortlist to be his running mate, but did not commit to selecting either of them. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Biden Maintains Lead Over TrumpFormer Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by a significant 12-point margin nationally. CNN reports the findings are from a CNN Poll of Polls released Monday. Biden garners 52% support among..
Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention