6 Tips for First-Time Investors

1.

Do not put all your money into one company.

Just because Tesla leads the electric car market right now, does not mean it will be this way forever.

2.

Avoid paying too much attention to pundits on television.

Wells Fargo Advisors' Scott Pedvis says a big mistake is taking what others say "as gospel." 3.

Start as early as you can.

The earlier you begin, the more time investments have to develop.

4.

Enroll in a 401k plan at your job, if possible.

A 401k is an excellent way to store money for when you eventually retire.

5.

Do not be afraid to ask for help.

Scott Pedvis, via 'USA Today' 6.

Put money into your investments on a predetermined date each month.

Scott Pedvis, via 'USA Today'