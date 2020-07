Brush Your Teeth Now: Mouth Bacteria Speeds Growth Of Colon Cancer Tumors Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 days ago Brush Your Teeth Now: Mouth Bacteria Speeds Growth Of Colon Cancer Tumors The American Cancer Society says more than 100,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020. Now, new research reveals that a particular bacteria found in the mouth may also help colon cancer spread to other organs in the body. According to UPI, the bacteria, called Fusobacterium nucleatum, is one that causes tooth decay. It also travels through the bloodstream to other organs in the body, leading to infections and allowing cancer cells to migrate or metastasize. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Big Mouth Mom Me: Did you brush your teeth? 8: Yes Me: Today? 8: Me: 8: I’ll be right back... 32 minutes ago Venkat @bigarlicbread What do you think will be born to the lizard and the brush, a creature which can crawl around in you… https://t.co/byXZOoUkSy 1 hour ago Adrian @syxjatam Lmfao Did you think it was just gonna magically disappear??!?? No ma'am. Toothache such.... Brush your te… https://t.co/UErlYBYh2J 2 hours ago Healing Hands Veterinary Hospital It’s important to gradually get your pet used to his or her mouth being handled before trying to brush his or her t… https://t.co/Y7zezBazCD 2 hours ago 🌬 yuu don't know how to brush your teeth if yuu don't brush that tongue or tha roof of your mouth ! 4 hours ago Cat Princess #Lorax He must brush his teeth every night Just dissolve kitchen salt in hot water and let him brush. It is antiseptic. W… https://t.co/i2cv56ZYDj 4 hours ago cutieab6ix RT @happhwiness: donghyun says he drinks water as soon as he wakes up and daehwi says that's bad. donghyun says he knows that from hwi so h… 5 hours ago Lucy @patnspankme Tell my boys that every day. And brush your teeth. Girls don't like to kiss yuck mouth. 5 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Not brushing teeth could increase cancer risk



Researchers have found yet another reason why you should take good care of your teeth. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago