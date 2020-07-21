Trying to Assist Partner Leaving Boat Causes Some Damages

Occurred on May 5, 2020 / Cumming, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: We live on Lake Lanier and we have a 2019 Nautique G23, which retails for about $194,000.

I am still getting the hang of docking it.

My partner and stepson were getting out of the boat and he ran from the back because he thought she was about to fall in.

I went to take it out of neutral to get it a tiny bit closer to the dock and nearly hit her.

It hit the dock, went on top for a few, and then splashed back into the water.

Damages to the boat were ugly.