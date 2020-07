Ohio Speaker, associates accused of using $61m in 'dark money' to get energy bailout bill passed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 minutes ago Ohio Speaker, associates accused of using $61m in 'dark money' to get energy bailout bill passed Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates have been arrested in relation to a scheme involving at least $61 million passed through an organization controlled by Householder for the purpose of passing a $1.5 billion taxpayer bailout to FirstEnergy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this