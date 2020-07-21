Local woman awarded for her work in senior care

With a woman was a local a local woman was honored with a national award.

This award is the "mcknight's women of distinction award."

Mandy lynch...of providence health care... was named a "rising star" in the award.

She was the only person in indiana to be nominated.

This is the second annual year for this award program.

The award recognizes women who have made major contributions to senior living..

It also recognizes nursing professionals, this portion of the award goes to womeb who are younger than 40 and have less than 15 years in the industry..

Lynch says she feeld honored to get the award for many reasons... "i really am so truly grateful and thankful to be recognized for this.

But, its my pleasure to get to do this everyday, with the group of people i get to do it with.

And the residents... when i see them happy and thankful, it's really what warms my heart and keeps me going.

Especially during these challenging times in our world right now."

Lynch also received the terre haute chamber of commerce "top 12 under