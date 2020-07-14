Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married



Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married. However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the name of her spouse. The detail emerged in a discussion about whether Maxwell should be freed on a $5 million bond, which she was ultimately denied. A British newspaper previously traced Maxwell to a $2 million home belonging to her apparent lover, Cargometrics CEO Scott Borgerson.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970