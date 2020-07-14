Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

“I just wish her well,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested and charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married [Video]

Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married

Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married. However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the name of her spouse. The detail emerged in a discussion about whether Maxwell should be freed on a $5 million bond, which she was ultimately denied. A British newspaper previously traced Maxwell to a $2 million home belonging to her apparent lover, Cargometrics CEO Scott Borgerson.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances [Video]

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and splitting with President Donald Trump on a number of issues. GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, and Ralph Norman all piled on to air grievances against Cheney.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
'I have no problem with the masks' -Trump [Video]

'I have no problem with the masks' -Trump

When asked about wearing a mask more frequently, U.S. President Donald Trump said during his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday that he had "no problem with the masks."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Trump favors rapid virus testing, weighs funding

 President Donald Trump says he favors rapid virus tests, acknowledging that days-long delays in test results are a problem. Trump is insisting that he is working..
USATODAY.com

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American socialite and criminal

Prince Andrew notably absent from Princess Beatrice's wedding photos

 Nuptials of prince's daughter overshadowed by questions surrounding his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Independent

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mary Trump's tell-all book, Alabama Senate primary, Ghislaine Maxwell in court: 5 things to know Tuesday

Mary Trump's much-anticipated memoir is out, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell [Video]

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell

When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:38Published
Ghislaine Maxwell pal thinks secret marriage was to 'protect the money she had' [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell pal thinks secret marriage was to 'protect the money she had'

Ghislaine Maxwell pal thinks secret marriage was to 'protect the money she had'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:41Published
Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail. A judge ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is a flight risk.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published