Guest House movie - Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden

Guest House (2020 Movie) Official Red Band Trailer – Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden - Plot synopsis: Pauly Shore and Steve-O kick this outrageous, raunchy comedy into high gear.

When engaged couple Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle) buy their dream home, there’s a catch: a party animal named Randy (Shore) in the guest house who refuses to leave!

When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up — and Blake gets arrested.

Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party…and ruining their marriage?

Also starring Chris Kattan (A Night at the Roxbury), Bobby Lee (“MADtv”), Erik Griffin (Murder Mystery), and more!