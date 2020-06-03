"Operation Club Blu" aims to solve 2016 fatal shooting, 20K Reward for information Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:47s - Published 3 minutes ago "Operation Club Blu" aims to solve 2016 fatal shooting, 20K Reward for information 18-year-old Stefan Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Achilles were shot and killed outside Club Blu during a teen night on July 25, 2016. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THERE’S A NEW BACK IN 20-16.DURING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY━ OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED "OPERATIONCLUB BLU."FOX 4’S SANDRA RODRIGUEZ SPOKEWITH ONE OF THE VICTIM’SFAMILIES AND JOINS US LIVE FROMWHERE THE CLUB USED TO BESANDRA?WELL, IT’S NOW A RESTAURANT BUTNEARLY 4 YEARS AGO THIS WAS THESCENE OF A MASS SHOOTING WHERETWO TEEN BOYS LOST THIERLIVES... NEARLY 4 YEARS LATERAND THE FAMILIES ARE STILLLOOKING FOR ANSWERS... AND NOW-- A SPECIAL TASK FORCE HAS BEENFORMED TO FIND THOSERESPONSIBLE...0:11 - 0:210:47 - 0:561:17 - 1:311:44 - 1:56IT’S BEEN NEARLY 4 YEARS SINCETHE TRAGIC CLUB BLU SHOOTINGAND THE CASE REMAINS UNSOLVEDSEAN ARCHILLES’ FAMILY SAYS ITHASN’T BEEN EASY...SOT(D’SEAN ARCHILLES, SEANARCHILLES’ BROTHER):"It’s been stressful for me andmy family having detectives inand out, coming and talking tous telling us they’re findingleads and then lose leads."BUT TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT OFOPERATION CLUB BLU - INCLUDING ANEW 20-THOUSAND-DOLLAR REWARD -IS GIVING THE FAMILY SOME HOPEOF FINALLY GETTING JUSTICESOT(D’SEAN ARCHILLES, SEANARCHILLES’ BROTHER):"I’m glad that they are takingbigger steps to help solve thiscase."18-YEAR-OLD STEF’AN STRAWDER AND14-YEAR-OLD SEAN ARCHILLES LOSTTHEIR LIVES IN THE GUNFIRE ONJULY 25, 2016 OUTSIDE OF THECLUB DURING A TEEN NIGHTSOT(Randall Pepitone, Deputy Chief,Fort Myers Police Department):"All homicide investigations areimportant but this one inparticular because of the callusof indiscriminately firing aweapon into a crowd of people."14 OTHERS WERE SHOT AND INJUREDSOT(Randall Pepitone, Deputy Chief,Fort Myers Police Department):"The FM PD personal has spentover 1,000 man-hours in thisinvestigation."BUT NOW━ THROUGH A JOINTOPERATIONTHE STATE ATTORNEYS OFFICE,LOCAL OFFICIALS, AND THE FBI AREWORKING AS A TEAM TO SOLVE THISCASESOT(Amira Fox, State Attorney forthe 20th Judicial Circuit ofFlorida):"With the combined resources andtargets experienced resources,and utilizing the multi-agencyapproach as a team, we are ableto better investigate thismulti-layered case."THE OPERATION CLUB BLU TASKFORCE WILL HAVE ASSIGNEDHOMICIDE AND COLD CASEINVESTIGATORSTODAY━ OFFICIALS ALSOANNOUNCING AN INCREASED REWARDOF 20-THOUSAND DOLLAR FORINFORMATION THAT LEADS TO ACONVICTIONSOT(Michael McPherson, FBI SpecialAgent, Tampa Field Office):"We’re asking for yourpartnership, if you witnessedthe shooting outside club bluand haven’t spoken with us, orconversations with people thwere there that night, we wantto hear from you."you."ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKEDTO CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT1-800-780-TIPS CALLERS W





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Lee County Sheriffs Office announce Operation Club Blu



The Lee County Sheriffs Office along with the FBI and the State Attorneys Office announced Operation Club Blu. The operation is put together to get much needed information about the shooting that.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 08:03 Published 4 hours ago Drive-By Shooting Outside Dallas Club Leaves 1 Dead



Drive-By Shooting Outside Dallas Club Leaves 1 Dead Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:17 Published on June 3, 2020